Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 September 2021

Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away

Former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at the age of 92 in Srinagar. The news of his demise was confirmed by (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti. Geelani was a separatist leader in Jammu & Kashmir and had served as the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference. It is a conglomerate of pro-separatist parties in Jammu & Kashmir.

Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021

Vaccine scientist Dr. Firdausi Qadri from Bangladesh was named as one of the five winners of the 63rd Ramon Magsaysay Awards 2021. The Ramon Magsaysay Award is an annual award and is also known as Asia’s Nobel Prize. The prestigious award will be conferred to five individuals who have made selfless and extraordinary contributions to society.

Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away

Big Boss 13 winner and popular TV star, Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 40. As per the senior Cooper Hospital, Sidharth was brought dead to the hospital as he had reportedly suffered a massive heart attack. Sidharth is best known for his role in one of the longest-running TV shows, Balika Vadhu, and another show Dil Se Dil Tak.

Special Rs.125 commemorative coin released by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a special Rs 125 commemorative coin to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the founder of ISKCON Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. While releasing the special coin, Prime Minister praised the work of ISKCON on spreading the culture of India across the world and noted that ISKCON has played a significant role during natural disasters.

Mullah Akhundzada announced as Supreme leader of the Taliban government

Taliban has declared that Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada will be the supreme leader of the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The new government of the Taliban will also be announced in the next few days. The new setup in the country will be on the basis of the Iranian leadership where the supreme leader is the highest political and religious authority.