Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 October 2020

Government permits entry of international travelers except those on tourist, medical & electronic visa

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the entry of all the international travelers including Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO) and foreign nationals, except those on tourist, medical or electronic visa. The Government had suspended the entry of foreign national to India in February 2020 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to be hosted by India on 27 October

India is going to host the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on 27th October. The announcement regarding this was made by the Ministry of External Affairs. The Dialogue will be held in New Delhi and will witness the presence of US Defence Secretary Mark T. Esper and US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo.

Indian Navy commissions INS Kavaratti at Vishakhapatnam

INS Kavaratti, the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvette, was commissioned into the Indian Navy at Vishakhapatnam on October 22, 2020. The ship was commissioned by Manoj Mukund Naravane, Indian Army Chief General. The Directorate of Naval Design (DND) has designed the INS Kavaratti and the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata built the ship.

Spacecom Policy 2020: Private Indian companies to be allowed to launch and sell services

The Department of Space has proposed to allow private Indian companies to develop and launch satellites and other systems and sell their services to foreign customers under the Spacecom Policy 2020 of India. Earlier, the department had allowed the entry of private firms in the space sector. The Spacecom Policy will replace the existing Satcom Policy.

Cabinet grants approval for adoption of J&K Panchayati Raj Act

Union Cabinet has granted its approval for adoption of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989. With this, the Union Territory will now be able to hold the local body elections and its citizens will now be able to enjoy their right to elect representatives.