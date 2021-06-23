Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 June 2021

Upasana Kamineni becomes named as Ambassador of Forest Frontline Heroes

World Wide Fund has named the Director of Apollo Hospitals Upasana Kamineni as the Ambassador of Forest Frontline Heroes. She is a renowned businesswoman and Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals. Kamineni’s focus will be on several states across India covering the most eco-regions.

COVID-19 Delta Plus Variant

Delta Plus Variant is the new COVID-19 variant that mutated from the Delta Variant. It was first detected in Europe in March 2021. Read to know more about the new variant’s symptoms, higher transmission and vaccine protection, and whether it is more transmissible than the previous one.

Reserve Day for WTC Final

Reserve day was introduced by the ICC before the start of the ICC World Test Championship in 2018. It is an additional day to ensure five days of play at the test match. In recent India vs New Zealand match, two days were disrupted because of the rain and bad lighting, hence reserve day has been granted by ICC.

Hub to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

WHO will set up a hub to produce COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa. The decision has been taken to give details and information to the low and middle-income countries about the know-how and the licenses to produce the vaccines. The news was shared by the Director-General of WHO.

Antibodies of Nipah Virus found in India

The presence of the antibodies against the Nipah Virus has been detected in some bat species from a cave in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra. The study by the researchers has found the virus and its antibodies in different bat species.