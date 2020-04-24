Top 5 Current Affairs: 24 April 2020

China donates USD 30 million more for WHO to combat COVID-19

China on April 23, 2020 announced to donate USD 30 million more to the global health agency World Health Organization (WHO) in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, China had donated USD 20 million to the WHO, which seeks funding of over USD 1 billion to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

E-Gram Swaraj Portal/App & Swamitva Scheme Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2020 to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day 2020 launched the E-Gram Swaraj Portal/App and Swamitva Scheme for the development of rural areas of the country. The E-Gram Swaraj Portal will contain the details of all development works carries out in villaged panchayats and the Swamitva Scheme will contain all the land records of villages.

Supreme Court strengthens anti-narcotics law

The Supreme Court recently passed a ruling strengthening the anti-narcotics law in the country. The court ruled that the punishment for possessing drugs will not depend upon the quantity, but even the traces of an offended drug in the whole consignment will be enough to invite punishment.

China to launch its first Mars mission ‘Tianwen-1’ later in 2020

China on April 24, 2020 observed its 'Space Day', marking the 50th anniversary of its first-ever satellite ‘Dong Fang Hong-1’ launched in 1970. To mark the occasion, China announced that later in this year, the country will launch its first Mars mission ‘Tianwen-1’. This mars exploration mission will include an orbiter, lander and a rover.

Software developed to detect Coronvirus within 5 seconds

A Professor at IIT-Roorkee, Kamal Jain claims to develop a software that can detect the Coronavirus in just 5 seconds. The software uses the X-Ray scan of the infected or suspected patient. The software, if successful, will help reduce the cost of COVID-19 tests.