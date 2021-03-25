Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 March 2021

Tulip Garden in Srinagar opens for visitors

The largest Tulip Garden of Asia in Srinagar has opened for the tourists and general public on March 25, 2021. The garden is situated in Zabarwan Hills along the banks of Dal Lake. PM Modi through a tweet encouraged people to visit the majestic garden and enjoy over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties of Tulips.

India orders investigation into Whatsapp’s new privacy policy

The Competition Commission of India has ordered Director General, its investigation arm, to conduct an investigation into the privacy policy of Whatsapp. The CCI has also asked for a detailed report within 60 days. As per the regulator, the investigation is required to understand the complete extent of data sharing through involuntary consent.

38 foreign satellites launched by Russia from 18 countries

Russia, in a historic mission, launched 38 satellites from 18 countries. The launched satellites belonged to 18 different nations including Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Germany, Brazil, and Italy. The satellites were launched aboard Soyuz-2. 1 launch vehicle from Kazakhstan.

Gram Ujala scheme launched in UP

The Minister of Power and Renewable Energy launched Gram Ujala Scheme in Varanasi on March 24, 2021. Under it, the government will be offering the cheapest LED bulbs in rural households at just Rs. 10 each. The Compact Fluorescent lamps of the consumers will be taken back and they will be provided with LED bulbs.

Bharat Bandh on March 26: Check details

A coalition of farmers’ Union, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, has called for Bharat Bandh on March 26. It will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm and has been called by the Union in the protest against the three farm laws that have been enacted by the central government. From the start, the farmers have demanded the complete repeal of the farm laws.