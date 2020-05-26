Top 5 Current Affairs: 26 May 2020

Mizoram grants industrial status to sports

Mizoram has accorded the Industrial Status to Sports to attract investment for sporting activities. With this, Mizoram has become the first state to take this move. The move will also create employment opportunities. The best of footballers in the north-east belong to Mizoram who play for different clubs in India. Mizoram had also won Indian Super League.

WHO suspends trials of hydroxychloroquine for safety reasons

World Health Organisation (WHO) has temporarily suspended the clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine drug for Coronavirus treatment over safety reasons. The move comes after The Lancet published a study indicating that the use of this drug can be harmful for COVID-19 patients and could increase the chances of death.

Locusts Attack in India: What are Locusts & How are they Dangerous?

The Desert Locusts have made their way to India through Pakistan. The swarms have attacked the crop fields in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and are now moving towards UP, Delhi and Maharashtra. Know here everything about locusts, ie, what is the meaning of Locusts, how do they look, how are they dangerous for crops and agriculture.

Prototype vaccine protects monkeys from Coronavirus: Report

As per a report published in journal Science, a prototype vaccine has been successful in protecting monkeys from the novel Coronavirus. The vaccine could be helpful in fighting COVID-19 and could work on humans as well. The vaccine is currently under trials. The vaccine uses a modified virus known as Ad26.

WFIRST Hubble Telescope of NASA renamed after Nancy Grace Roman

US Space agency has renamed its Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST) after its first chief astronomer Nancy Grace Roman. This next-generation space telescope will now be known as Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and will launched in 2025. Nancy Grace Roman is known as the mother of Hubble Space Telescope.