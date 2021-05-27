Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 May 2021

IAF to deploy Israeli Heron drones

The Indian Air Force has announced that it will be deploying the advanced Heron-II drones along the LAC with China. India is expecting the arrival of drones from Israel. The advanced technology drones will boost India’s surveillance system.

Pfizer claims its vaccine suitable for all aged 12 or above

Pfizer has informed the Government of India that its COVID-19 vaccine is suitable for all those 12 years and above. The pharma giant has been planning to supply 50 million doses of its vaccine to India in 2021. The firm has also been seeking fast-track approval from India.

US President Biden orders report on origins of COVID

In the latest, the US president has ordered the country’s Intelligence Agencies to report him within 90 days on the origin of COVID-19. As per the President, the agencies are divided between two possible sources- whether the COVID emerged from human contact with an animal or from a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China.

Line judges to be replaced by technology in US Open

The USTA has informed that the line judges will no longer feature at the U.S. Open, instead, it will be implementing the use of electronic line calling on all courts. In Tennis, the line judge is an official whose work is to observe the passage of balls over the boundary lines of the court.

SeHAT-OPD Portal launched

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has launched SeHAT-OPD Portal. It is a digital medical consultation that will provide health services to the armed forces personnel and ex-servicemen. The portal will also help in reducing the load on the hospitals.