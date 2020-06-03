Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 June 2020

US President Trump invites PM Modi for G7 meet

US President Donald Trump has invited PM Narendra Modi for the G7 meeting during telephonic conversation held between both the leaders on June 2, 2020. PM Modi and President Trump discussed the issue of COVID-19 pandemic, G-7 meeting, Indo-China border and others. The G7 meeting has been rescheduled to September 2020.

India to be re-elected as non-permanent member of UNSC

India to be soon re-elected as a UNSC non-permanent member. The United Nations Security Council will hold its elections in June 2020 and India is highly expected to win the elections from the Asia Pacific seat. India is the sole contender from this region and its name was proposed by all the Asia Pacific member countries.

Cyclone Nisarga hits Alibaug, south of Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall at Alibaug, the south of Mumbai, Maharashtra and is expected to make landfall for next 3 hours. The cyclone has already hit Maharashtra's Ratnagiri area and the Dwarka Coast in Gujarat. It was expected to cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat during the afternoon of 3 June.

WHO launches C-TAP - COVID-19 Technology Access Pool

The World Health Organization launches the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, C-TAP, to develop vaccines, tests, treatments and other technologies for the novel Coronavirus and make them available for all the countries. Over 30 countries have signed up for their support to this initiative that was proposed by Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado.

Government allows operations of foreign commercial chartered flights

The Government has permitted the operations of certain foreign non-schedule commercial chartered flights under Unlock 1. Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed certain categories of foreign nationals to visit India on a non-schedule commercial flight. However, the scheduled international passenger flights will remain be suspended as of now.

