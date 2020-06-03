India to be re-elected as non-permanent member of UNSC

India is set to be re-elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during the elections in June 2020. India is assured to win from the Asia Pacific seat, as it will be the sole contender.

India’s candidature for the Asia Pacific seat in the non-permanent category was unanimously endorsed by the 55-member Asia Pacific grouping including Pakistan and China in 2019. India’s name for non-permanent UNSC seat was proposed by the Asia Pacific countries for a two-year period, from 2021-2022.

UNSC Elections

• The UNSC elections to elect the five non-permanent members of the 15-member Security Council for the 2021-22 term will be held on June 17. The dates were announced on June 1, 2020 as France took over the Presidency of the 15-nation Council for the month of June.

• India is the sole candidate for the non-permanent seat from the Asia-Pacific seat for the 2021-22 term.

• Canada, Ireland and Norway will contest elections for the two seats in the Western Europe and Other countries category.

• Mexico is the sole candidate from the Latin America and Caribbean seat.

• Kenya and Djibouti will be contesting for one non-permanent seat of the African group of countries.

• India has been elected as the non-permanent member of UNSC several times previously, 1950 - 1951, 1967 - 1968, 1972 - 1973, 1977 - 1978, 1984 - 1985, 1991- 1992. Its most recent term was from 2011- 2012.

• The UN General Assembly had decided last week to conduct the UNSC ections under new voting arrangements, taking into account restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

How are UNSC elections conducted?

The UNSC elections are held in the UN General Assembly hall with each of the 193 UN member states casting their votes in a secret ballot.

Background

India has since long been demanding reforms in the UN Security Council, saying that it deserves a permanent seat at the Council.