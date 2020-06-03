C-TAP: WHO launched COVID-19 Technology Access Pool

World Health Organization has launched COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) that aims at making tests, vaccines, treatments and other health technologies to fight COVID-19 as well as to make them accessible to all the countries.

More than 30 countries have signed up to support this initiative. C-TAP was first proposed by Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado in March 2020. He also joined WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the video launch of the initiative.

The nations who have not signed up for the WHO launched initiative are the economic powers such as France, China, Germany, Turkey, Japan, the US, and the UK.

Objective of C-TAP:

As per Carlos Alvarado, the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool will ensure that the latest and the best science will benefit all of humanity. He also added that tests, vaccines, treatments, diagnostics, and other key tools developed in the Coronavirus response must be made universally available as global public goods.

The aim of C-TAP will be to accelerate the medicines, discovery of vaccines and other technologies through open science research. It will also aim at fast-tracking the product development by mobilizing the additional manufacturing capacity.

Launch of COVID-19 Technology Access Pool:

During the video launch of C-TAP, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that through C-TAP, companies, and governments have been invited who have developed an effective therapeutic to contribute the patent to the Medicines Patent Pool, which will then sub-license the patent to the generic manufacturers.

WHO also mentioned that the technology access pool will be based on social solidarity and will be voluntary. It added that the pool will provide a one-stop-shop for data, scientific knowledge, and intellectual property that can be shared equitably by the global community.

The organization observes such forms of actions that will help in ensuring faster and more equitable access to the existing and new COVID-19 health products.

Key elements of C-TAP initiative:

• Public disclosure of gene sequence and data.

• Transparency must be maintained around the publication of all clinical trial results.

• Governments and other funders have been encouraged to include clauses in the funding agreements with the innovators and pharmaceutical companies about the affordability, equal distribution, and the publication of trial data.

• Licensing of any potential treatment, vaccine, diagnostic, or other health technology will be to the Medicines Patent Pool which is an UN-backed public health body.

Countries who have signed up the initiative:

• Argentina

• Barbados

• Bangladesh

• Belize

• Belgium

• Bhutan

• Brazil

• Costa Rica

• Chile

• Dominican Republic

• El Salvador

• Ecuador

• Egypt

• Honduras

• Indonesia

• Lebanon

• Luxembourg

• Malaysia

• Mexico

• Maldives

• Mongolia

• Mozambique

• Norway

• Oman

• Pakistan

• Panama

• Palau

• Peru

• Portugal

• Saint Vincent and Grenadines

• Sudan

• South Africa

• The Netherlands

• Timor Leste

• Uruguay

• Zimbabwe