Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 June 2021

Issac Herzog elected as Israel’s President

The former labor leader Issac Herzog has become the 11th President of Israel. He was elected for the position with the support of an overwhelming 87 lawmakers in 120 member house. He will also be the first President is the son of former President Chaim Herzog.

Government books 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Union Ministry of Health has made the arrangements to book 30 crore vaccine doses of Biological-E’s COVID-19 vaccine. An advance payment of Rs. 1,500 crores will be made to the firm from the Central Government. The vaccine will be the second Made in India Vaccine after Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN.

Largest warship of Iran sinks after catching fire

The largest navy ship of Iran sank after catching fire in the Gulf of Oman. The fire at the ship broke out during a training session. There are no reported casualties as the entire crew was taken to safety on the coast. The ship was known as The Kharg.

Mali suspended by African Union

The membership of Mali has been suspended by the African Union on the grounds of the second military coup and the detention of the Prime Minister and President in nine months. The African Union has also threatened Mali with the targeted sanctions and other measures against the current political processes.

SDG India Index 2021

The third edition of the Sustainable Development Index and dashboard was released by NITI Aayog on June 3, 2021. The index which measures the progress of the states and UTs has ranked Kerala as the top-performing state with a 75 score while Bihar as the worst performing state with a 52 score.