NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2020-21: Kerala top performing state, Bihar worst performer

The NITI Aayog on June 3, 2021, released the third edition of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index and Dashboard 2020-21.

Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog launched in the report titled SDG India Index and Dashboard 2020-21: Partnerships in the Decade of Action. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Dr. Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, and Sanyukta Samaddar, Advisor (SGDs), NITI Aayog were present at the launch.

The SDG India Index 2020-21 had been designed and developed by NITI Aayog with extensive consultations with the States and Union Territories, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), UN agencies led by United Nations in India, and the key Union Ministries.

Dr Rajiv Kumar during the launch said, “Our effort of monitoring SDGs through the SDG India Index and Dashboard continues to be widely noticed and applauded around the world.” SDG India Index continues to be a rare data-driven initiative to rank our States and Union Territories by computing a composite index on the SDGs.

The theme of SDG India Index 2020-21 focuses on the significance of partnerships. “It is clear that by working together we can build a more resilient and sustainable future, where no one is left behind,” said Dr. Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog on the theme of partnerships which is central to Goal 17.

Sanyukta Samaddar, Advisor (SDGs), NITI Aayog reflected on the journey from covering 13 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with 62 indicators in its first edition in 2018 to the third edition covering 16 SDGs on 115 quantitative indicators, with a qualitative assessment on Goal 17.

SDG India Index 2020-21: Kerala ranks top, Bihar worst

• The SDG India Index 2020-21 measures the progress of states and UTs on basis of economic, social, and environmental parameters.

• Kerala ranked as the top-performing state with a score of 75 while Bihar was the worst performing state with a score of 52 in the NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2020-21.

• The top-performing states in the NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2020-21 are Kerala at the first rank followed by Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu at second, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand at third, Sikkim at fourth, and Maharashtra at fifth rank.

• The worst performing states in the NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2020-21 are Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, and Bihar at the bottom.

SDG India Index 2020-21: Third Edition

• The SDG India Index 2020-21 report tracked the progress of all Indian states and UTs on 115 indicators in alignment with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI)’s National Indicator Framework (NIF). The first edition of the SDG India Index was launched in December 2018.

• SDG India Index 2020-21 evaluated the States and Union Territories on 16 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on a scale of 0 to 100. The SDG 2020-21 report mentioned that India’s overall SDG score has improved by 6 points, from 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2020-21.

• 12 more states and UTs - Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Haryana, Punjab, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, and Ladakh found themselves in the Front-runners category in the third edition of SDG India Index 2020-21. There were ten states and UTs in the front-runners' category in the 2019 edition.