Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 July 2020

NASA launches its Mars Mission; to reach Mars by February 2021

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has its Mars mission named Mars Perseverance Rover 2020 on July 30. The Mars Rover aims to reach the Red Planet by the year 2021. The rover was launched aboard Atlas V-541 in Florida. The Mars Perseverance rover is a robot that will deploy first-ever interplanetary helicopter.

New Date of World Athletics Race Walking Team & World U20 Championships announced

The World Athletics has approved new dates of the World U20 Championship Nairobi 2020 and World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Minsk 2020. Both the tournaments were postponed earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council will hold the World U20 Championship Nairobi 2020 during 17 - 22 August 2021, just a week after Tokyo Olympics Games.

Mauritius SC building inaugurated by PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi and Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court Building of Mauritius on July 30 through video conferencing. In his address during the launch of building, PM Modi stated that Mauritius is the centre of India’s approach towards the Indian Ocean region.

US passes Bill to promote legacy of Mahatma Gandhi & Martin Luther King Jr.

The US congressional committee has passed the Bill framed by Civil rights activist John Lewis to promote the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. The Bill aims to establish exchange pact between India and the US. This exchange pact was passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee and co-sponsored by Indian-American Congressmen Ami Bera.

Unlock 3.0 Guidelines: Know What's open & What's Closed

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the Lockdown in the containment zones till August 31, 2020 and has issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines for areas outside the containment zones. The new guidelines allow re-opening of gyms and Yoga institutes in areas outside the containment zones.