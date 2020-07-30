Unlock 3.0 Guidelines MHA– What's open & What's Closed; Know Activities Allowed & Prohibited - PDF Download

Unlock 3.0 Guidelines PDF: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a set of guidelines and rules for the Unlock 3.0 phase in India for containment of novel Coronavirus. The MHA has extended the lockdown in containment zones of the country up to August 31, 2020. The Unlock 3.0 Guidelines lead to re-opening of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. The MHA has allowed more activities such as opening of gyms and yoga institutes. However, education institutes such as schools, theatres and bars will remain closed.

The Ministry issued new guidelines after receiving requests from the governments of States and Union Territories. Here we have shared below the full list of activities that will be allowed and activities that will be prohibited in and outside the zones of COVID-19 containment. Also know what's open and what will remain closed during the Unlock 3 in India.

Unlock 3: What's Open & What's Closed Outside Containment Zones

What's Open What's Closed Yoga Institutes & Gyms (From 5 August) - as per SOPs Movement of people at night (Curfew removed) Movement by passenger trains & Shramik special trains - - as per SOPs Domestic Flights - as per SOPs Movement of Indians stranded outside & people to travel abroad - as per SOPs Schools, Colleges, Educational Institutes Cinema Halls Swimming Pools Entertainment Parks, Theatres, Bars, Auditoriums International Flights, except allowed by MHA Metro Rail Large Gatherings - Social, Political, Religious, Academic, Sports & others

Lockdown in Containment Zones till 31 August: Activities Allowed & Prohibited

The MHA has imposed lockdown across all the containment zones of India till August 31, 2020 with an aim to contain the spread of COVID-19. The District Authorities will demarcate the containment zones. There will be strict contact tracing in these zones and only essential activities will be allowed. Resepctive states and UTs will monitor the activities implemented in the states. Also, the authorities will identify the buffer zones and put desired restrictions. Know here activities allowed in containment zones and activities not permitted:

Activities Allowed Activities Prohibited Essential Services & Activities Movement of people by passenger trains & Shramik special trains - as per SOPs Domestic Flights - as per SOPs Movement of Indians stuck outside country & people to travel abroad - as per SOPs Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions Metro Rail Services International Flights Cinema halls Gyms Swimming Pools Theatres, Bars, Assembly halls Large Gatherings - Social, Political, Religious, Academic, Sports & others

Other measures for COVID-19 management

