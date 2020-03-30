Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 March 2020

DRDO to set up ‘multi-patient ventilators’ for serious COVID-19 patients

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will soon develop the 'multi-patient ventilators' for critical Coronavirus patients. These ventilators will provide life support system to several patients at a same time through single unit. The development of these ventilators is already under process to meet the potential demand in case COVID-19 outbreak goes out of control.

Positive India: Several Companies extending help to fight against COVID-19

In the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India, several Indian companies come forward to help combat the pandemic. Companies like Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Comics, Parle-G, Mother Dairy and Goa Brewing Company have come up with their own initiatives amid the Coronavirus outbreak. While Amar Chitra Katha is offering one month free subscription to its readers, Parle G will donate 3 crore biscuit packs to poor and needy in the next 3 weeks.

Government constitutes 11 groups to boost healthcare amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Central Government recently constituted 11 empowered groups for integrated response to Coronavirus pandemic in India. Of these 11 groups, one will be chaired by NITI Aayog CEO, one by NITI Aayog member and 9 will be chaired by Secretary-level officers. These groups have been set up under the Disaster Management Act.

PM-CARES Fund: Check process, account details and link

Indian Government has set up a public charitable trust, PM-CARES Fund in order to provide relief to people affected by COVID-19 pandemic. The fund accepts even the micro donations; people can contribute in small denominations as well. The fund will be headed by PM Narendra Modi and will included Members such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Coronavirus being a Bio-Weapon theory scientifically wrong: Check Details Here

The US petitioners have recently filed a lawsuit against China demanding USD 20 trillion for using a bio-weapon Novel Coronavirus. However, a research paper has declined such theory claiming that the virus is not laboratory born and there is no scientific ground behind the Virus being a bio-weapon.