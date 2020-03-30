Government sets up 11 groups to boost COVID-19 response, minimise hardship during lockdown

The central government set up 11 empowered groups on March 29, 2020 to ensure a comprehensive and integrated response to COVID-19.

The special groups have been constituted under the Disaster Management Act. Each of the groups comprises a senior representative from the Prime Minister’s Office and Cabinet Secretariat to ensure smooth and seamless coordination.

Among the 11 groups formed, nine will be headed by Secretary-level officers, one by NITI Aayog member and one by the NITI Aayog CEO.

Objective

The empowered groups will formulate plans and suggest necessary measures to boost healthcare, reduce the misery of the people and bring the Indian economy back on track post the 21-day lockdown. The groups will ensure the time-bound implementation of all necessary measures. The decision is aimed at dealing with the multiple challenges that have arisen due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following are the 11 empowered groups:

S.no. Empowered Groups Chairman 1. Group on coordinating with the private sector NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant 2. Empowered Group on Medical Emergency and Management Plan NITI Aayog member Dr V Paul 3. Group on Availability of Hospitals, Disease Surveillance and Testing and Critical Care Training Environment Secretary C K Mishra 4. Empowered Group on ensuring availability of essential medical equipment, production Procurement, Import and Distribution Pharmaceuticals Secretary P D Vaghela 5. Group on augmenting Human Resources and Capacity Building Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Secretary Arun Pand 6. Group on Facilitating Supply Chain and Logistics Management for availability of necessary item Drinking Water Secretary Parameswaran Iyer 7. Group on Economic and Welfare measures Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty 8. Group on Information, Communication and Public Awareness Broadcasting Secretary Ravi Mittal 9. Group on Technology and Data Management MEITY Secretary Ajay Sawhney 10. Public Grievances HRD Secretary Amit Khare 11. Empowered Group on Strategic issues relating to Lockdown Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Composition of the Groups

All the groups will comprise 6 members each and one member from PMO and Cabinet Secretariat. Overall, 20 secretaries and 40 officials have already begun chalking out strategies and measures to tackle COVID-19 response.