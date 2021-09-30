Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 September 2021

North Korea tests new hypersonic missiles

A newly developed hypersonic missile has been successfully tested and fired by North Korea. It was the third missile test of the country and as per the state media, it was one of the five most important new weapons systems in the military development plan of North Korea. Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile will help any nation in increasing its defence capabilities by thousands of fold.

India to participate in anti-terror exercise of SCO

A three-member team from India will visit Pakistan to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation anti-terror exercise. It will be conducted under the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure which aims at promoting counter-terrorism between all the member nations of SCO. India’s presence will highlight the significance it attaches to the role of SCO.

PM-POSHAN Scheme approved

The Government has declared that the Midday Meal Scheme in the government and aided schools of the country will now be known as PM-POSHAN Scheme. The proposal was passed by the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi. Under it, the hot-cooked one-time meal will be provided to the students studying in Class 1 to 8 as well as to those studying in balvatikas and pre-primary.

First gender-neutral HPV vaccine of India

India’s first gender-neutral HPV vaccine has been launched by MSD Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. It is a US FDA-approved vaccine that will help in reducing HPV-related diseases as well as cancers in India. The vaccine was first launched in the US in 2015 and since then, the gender-neutral HPV Vaccine has been approved across 80 nations around the world.

First female Prime Minister of Tunisia

Najla Bouden Romdhane has been announced as the first female Prime Minister of Tunisia by President Kais Saied. The country went into a political crisis after the President dismissed the government and suspended the Parliament in the face of pressing economic crisis and deaths due to COVID-19. The President of Tunisia had seized wide-ranging powers