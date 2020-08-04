Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 August 2020

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be performing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan on August 5, 2020. The ceremony will witness the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and the 175 invitees. Know here when and where to watch the live streaming of the event.

Ram Mandir Ayodhya full programme: Check Here

The foundation stone laying ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be held on 5th August. PM Modi will place a silver brick on the ground, marking the beginning of construction work of the temple. Check here the full programme of the ceremony including Bhumi Pujan.

eVIN to provide immunization services amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) will ensure to provide essential immunization services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. eVIN provides real-time data on vaccine stocks as well as ensure optimum storage temperatures for all cold chain points.

US President Trump states TikTok to be out of business if not sold by 15 September

US President Donald Trump recently made statement that TikTok will turn out of business in the US if it is not sold by 15th September. The President stated that the app will be closed down on September 15 if it is not acquired by Microsoft or any other firm. The operations of TikTok will be banned through an executive order.

UAE first gulf nation to produce nuclear energy

United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the first Arab Nation to produce the nuclear energy after the Unit 1 of Abu Dhabi-based Barakah nuclear power plant became operational. The unit is now using the nuclear fuel for production of energy under the ‘criticality’ phase. The plant will begin commercial operations later this year.