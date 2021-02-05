Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 February 2021

Delhi launches Switch Delhi campaign to promote electric vehicles

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign on February 4, 2021 to promote electric vehicles. CM Kejriwal requested the citizens to buy electric vehicles to combat air pollution. The state government will now hire electric vehicles in the next six weeks.

Pfizer withdraws its vaccine's emergency use application from India

US pharma form Pfizer withdrew the emergency use authorization application of its COVID vaccine from India. The move came following the meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of India (DGCI) on February 3, 2021, which was attended by the company as well. Pfizer applied for emergency use authorisation in India on December 6, 2020.

Ministry of Jal Shakti launches web portal on Gobardhan scheme

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on February 3, 2021 launched a web portal on the 'Gobardhan' scheme that seeks to support villages in managing the cattle as well as biodegradable waste. The scheme is likely to boost the farmers' income through the conversion of biodegradable waste into compressed biogas (CBG).

Government launched KAPILA campaign to raise awareness about Intellectual Property Rights

The Government on October 15, 2020 launched the Kalam Program for Intellectual Property Literacy and Awareness (KAPILA) Campaign to spread awareness about the intellectual property rights. The information regarding this was shared by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on February 4, 2021.

RBI's Monetary Policy: Repo rate kept unchanged at 4%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 5, 2021 released its Bi-Monthly Monetary Policy 2021. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has kept the repo rate unchanged this time as well at 4%. The policy projects the GDP growth at 10.5% in 2021-22.