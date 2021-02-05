KAPILA: Government launches campaign to create awareness regarding Intellectual Property Rights

The Kalam Program for Intellectual Property Literacy and Awareness- KAPILA Campaign was launched on October 15, 2020, by the Union government for intellectual property literacy and for creating patent awareness.

The information about the campaign was given by the Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in the written reply in Rajya Sabha on February 4, 2021. According to the government, so far, a total of 46,556 users have already been registered for KAPILA.

Objective The central government launched the KAPILA scheme for: • Create awareness regarding Intellectual Property Rights in Higher Education Institutions. • Development of credit course in IPR. • Enabling of IP protection of inventions originating from the students and faculty of HEIs. • Sensitization and development of vibrant IP filing system. • Training program on IPR for faculty and students of HEIs.

Launch of KAPILA:

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had virtually launched KAPILA on the 89th birth anniversary of Scientist and former President Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

While addressing the launch of the campaign, the Union Minister had highlighted the need of not only inventing for the self-sufficiency of the country but also to patent these inventions. He further added that the Patent of inventions in the country will lead India towards self-reliance.

Encouraging youth to come forward with inventions:

During the launch, he also encouraged the citizens to work on a mission mode as India has ample resources that need to be tapped in the field of Intellectual Property.

While appealing to the Youth of India to come forward with their inventions, Ramesh Pokhriyal mentioned that there is sufficient talent in India and now we need to blend it towards the patent. He added that the government will facilitate the institutions and colleges to encourage more and more students to file the patents.