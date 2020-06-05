Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 June 2020

Unlock 1.0 Guidelines: Know what's allowed in Religious Places, Malls, Restaurants

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines to be followed by people while going to shopping malls, restaurants and religious places. The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aim to ensure applicability of social distancing norms and minimisation of physical contact. The guidelines aim to contain the spread of COVID-19.

India to donate USD 15 million for Global Vaccine Alliance

India has pledged to make donation of USD 15 million for GAVI - Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation. The donation was made during the virtual Global Vaccine Summit that was hosted by United Kingdom (UK). Prime Minister Modi attended the meeting and mentioned that the huge demand for the vaccine in India will make it cheaper.

Jio-Mubadala deal: Know everything here

Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi has made an investment of Rs 9,093.60 crore in the Reliance Jio Platforms to buy 1.85% stake in the company. This is the 6th such investment deal by Reliance Industries. The deal will now need approvals of regulators and customs. Know the highlights of the deal here.

Prevention of Human and Animal Mortality on Highways Campaign launched

Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has launched the ‘Prevention of Human and Animal Mortality on Highways’ through video conferencing on June 5, 2020. This UNDP & MoRTH-backed national awareness campaign is aimed at reducing the mortality on the roads. India witnesses over 5 lakh road accidents in a year, of which, around 1.5 lakh people lose their lives.

Maharashtra Election Commission has postponed State Gram Panchayat elections

Maharashtra Rural Development Minister made an announcement regarding the postponement of Maharashtra Gram Panchayat elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gram Panchayat elections were scheduled to held during July - December 2020. The elections were expected to be held in 12,668 village Panchayats, whose tenure is expected to end between June and December 2020.