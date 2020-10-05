Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 October 2020

Delhi CM launches Anti-Air Pollution Campaign

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has launched "Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh", an anti-air pollution campaign in the national capital. The campaign lists down separate plans for 13 hotspots of pollution. Besides launching the campaign, the Chief Minister announced the development of a war room and a Green Delhi mobile app to tackle air pollution in Delhi.

India provides 3000 vials of Remdesivir to Myanmar

India handed over 3000 vials of Remdesivir to Myanmar to help fight the menace of COVID-19 pandemic. The medicine was handed over during General Naravane and Shringla's ongoing visit to Myanmar to expand ties with the country in various sectors including defence, security and connectivity.

SMART weapon system successfully flight tested by DRDO

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on October 5, 2020 successfully flight tested Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) weapon system from the Wheeler Island off the Odisha coast.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated Kolkata Metro’s Phoolbagan Station

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Phoolbagan Station of the east-west corridor of Kolkata metro. The inauguration was done virtually through video conference and the first train was also flagged off from this newly inaugurated Station. With this, the corridor will now allow connectivity from Salt Lake Stadium to Phoolbagan.

Reliance develops RT-PCR kit that gives out results in just 2 hours

Reliance Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has developed a RT-PCR Kit that has ability to give out the COVID-19 results in just 2 hours. Currently, the RT-PCR test takes about 24 hours for the diagnosis of the SARS-CoV-2 results.