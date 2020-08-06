Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 August 2020

First ‘Kisan Rail’ to run from 7 August between Maharashtra, Bihar

Railways Ministry will run India's first ‘Kisan Rail’ from August 7, 2020 between Maharashtra and Bihar. The train will begin from Devlali, in Maharashtra at 11 am and its last stop will be at Danapur, Bihar. The train will be making several stoppages at stations carrying fruits and vegetables. It will not carry regular passengers.

Draft EIA Notification 2020: Know All Details Here

The Draft EIA Notification 2020 has been proposed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to amend the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification of 2006. The new notification aims to boost the production of certain drugs. Know the details about the Draft EIA 2020 and know what is Environment Impact Assessment here.

Manoj Sinha appointed as new J&K Lieutenant Governor

President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Manoj Sinha as the new Lieutenant Governor of UT Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha will succeed Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned from his post on August 5, 2020. Sinha has joined the LG office with immediate effect. Murmu is expected to be appointed as India's next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

RBI 7th Bi-monthly Monetary Policy: Repo rate kept unchanged at 4%

In its 7th Bi-monthly Monetary Policy 2020-21, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to maintain the "accommodative" stance and keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4%. The decision has been taken to revive the growth and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Indian Economy

Tick-borne SFTS virus re-emerges in China; 7 dead so far

Tick-borne SFTS virus re-emerges in China, claiming 7 lives so far and infecting around 60. The spread of virus has raised the warning of chances of human-to-human transmission. The cases of the virus have been reported from East China.