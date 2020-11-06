Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 November 2020

Delhi Government bans sale, purchase & bursting of firecrackers to combat Air Pollution & COVID-19

The Delhi Government on November 5, 2020 imposed a ban on the sale, purchase & bursting of firecrackers in the national capital during November 7 - November 30, 2020 to combat air pollution and rising COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after analysing the current COVID-19 situation.

Haryana passes bill for 75% reservation of local candidates in private sector jobs

The Haryana Government passed a bill on November 5, 2020 to provide 75% reservation to local candidates in private-sector jobs. The reservation will be applicable in private companies that pay less than Rs 50,000 per month. By passing the bill, the state government fulfill one of its election promises.

WhatsApp UPI launched in India; 20 million users can access payment feature in Phase I

WhatsApp Inc has launched its United Payments Interface (UPI) in India following the approval of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). WhatsApp Pay can be accessed by Android and iOS users. To make payment through the app, users would require a debit card that supports the UPI.

Government re-opens Art Galleries & Museums from November 10: Check SOPs

The Ministry of Culture issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for re-opening of the Art Galleries and Museums from November 10, 2020 in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government has earlier in March 2020 closed all the museums, art galleries, and exhibitions in the wake of the spread of novel Coronavirus.

Indian COVID-19 Vaccine 'COVAXIN' can be launched in February 2021

COVID-19 vaccine of India, 'COVAXIN' can be launched in February 2021, a few months earlier than expected, as per a senior government scientist. The last-stage clinical trials of the 'COVAXIN' have started recently in November and the results so far show that the vaccine is effective and safe.