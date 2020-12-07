Top 5 Current Affairs: 7 December 2020

Jehan Daruvala became first ever Indian to win Formula 2

Jehan Daruvala became the first-ever Indian to win a Formula 2 race. Daruvala achieved this feat on December 6, 2020 during Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain against F2 champion Mick Schumacher and Daniel Ticktum.

New revised height of Mt Everest to be announced by Nepal on December 8

Nepal will announce the new revised height of Mount Everest on December 8, 2020 after working for around a year on analysing the data on measurement of Mount Everest. Nepal will be hosting an event to announce the new height of world's highest peak.

PM Modi inaugurates Agra Metro Project construction work

PM Narendra Modi on December 7, 2020 inaugurated the Phase-1 of the Agra Metro Project construction work through the video conferencing in the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and state Governor Anandiben Patel. The project will help boost the mission to establish smart facilities in Agra.

Export Promotion Council to be set up for AYUSH products

The Government decided to set up the Export Promotion Council to boost the exports of AYUSH products. The decision was taken by Union Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal and Minister of AYUSH, Shripad Naik. The government looks forward to boost exports through the entire AYUSH sector by achieving price and quality competitiveness.

Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorisation for Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine in India

The Serum Institute of India (SII) on December 6, 2020 applied to seek emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Covishield'.