Nepal to announce revised height of Mt Everest on December 8

Nepal is scheduled to announce the newly-measured height of Mount Everest on December 8, 2020. The announcement will be made after working for almost a year on processing data regarding the measurement of the world's highest peak.

Nepal's Department of Survey sent invitation to all media outlets and representatives on December 6 regarding the planned event to announce the new height of the iconic peak. The Department issued a statement that read that it will be hosting a programme to announce the new height of Mt. Everest at its office.

The Deputy Director-General of the Department, Sushil Narsingh Rajbhandari stated that people who actively took part in the procedure will be felicitated on the occasion.

Key Highlights

•The Himalayan nation had undertaken the initiative to measure the height of Mount Everest, which is the world's tallest peak currently, after several speculations that its height - 8.848 metres might not be the actual length after the devastating 2015 earthquake that had caused massive destruction in the nation.

•The Government of Nepal had deployed Nepali officials and experts to re-measure the mountain's height and had also coordinated with China in its efforts.

•Nepal had signed an agreement with China in 2019 during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Nepal to jointly announce the height of the world's tallest peak.

What is the current known height of Mount Everest?

Currently, the height of Mount Everest is widely accepted to be 8,848 metres. The height was measured by the Survey of India in 1954.