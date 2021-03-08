Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 March 2021

PM Modi inaugurates 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra

Prime Minister Modi has dedicated the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra to the nation and urged the people of India to buy medicines from the Kendra at affordable and reasonable prices. The central government scheme has proven to be beneficial for poor and middle-class families and has also become a medium of employment for them.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia regains world number 1 position

The Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has successfully regained his world no.1 position after winning a second gold medal at Matteo Pallicone Ranking Series. This was also his first competition at an international level since the Coronavirus pandemic. He was ranked at the second position in world ranking before Matteo Pallicone ranking Series.

Switzerland bans full-face coverings in public places

Switzerland's government has voted in favour of the proposal which bans full-face coverings in almost all public places. The covering will only be allowed in places of worship and other sacred sites but apart from that, the face-covering will be banned in all the public places such as public transport, streets, public offices, shops, restaurants.

French billionaire Olivier Dassault dies

The famous French billionaire and the Member of Parliament Olivier Dassault died in a helicopter crash on March 7, 2021. He was the eldest son of Serge, the billionaire industrialist, whose group built Rafale warplanes. The Dassault Aviation group has been a leading plane manufacturer in the European country for the last 70 years.

World celebrates International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 8, 2021, to celebrate the achievements of women all over the world. The theme of the day is #ChooseToChallenge. This day highlights how a gender-equal world can be created by celebrating the achievements of women, raising awareness against bias, and taking action for gender equality.