Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 December 2020

Indian Journalist-Author Raj Kamal Jha wins Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize 2020

Raj Kamal Jha has won the 2020 Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize. He is an Indian journalist and author and has won the prize for his novel ‘The City and The Sea’. The announcement was made by the book’s publisher Peter Bundalo on December 9, 2020. The winner of the prestigious prize was announced virtually in Denmark due to the ongoing pandemic. The book by Raj Kamal Jha is based on Nirbhaya rape and murder case which took place in December 2012.

National Health Mission to be rolled out in India in January 2021

The National Health Mission which will provide unique health IDs to each individual will be rolled out in India in January 2021. The health IDs will work as a health account of the individual comprising the past medical records which include treatment, diagnosis, and health conditions. The policy will be only be notified after it received approval from the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Orchha, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh included in UNESCO’s world heritage cities list

Orchha and Gwalior, cities in MP, have been included in the world heritage cities list of UNESCO. The inclusion of both cities in the list is a major achievement for the state. The UN agency along with the tourism department of the state will be making a master plan for the beautification of the two cities. The team will be visiting MP in 2021 and will work on the master plan for the development and conservation of historic cities.

IPL most searched word in India on Google in 2020

Indian Premier League has beaten Coronavirus to become India’s most searched word on Google in 2020 according to Google India’s ‘Year in Search’ results. It shows that Indians searched for the world IPL more than the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. In India, under the most searched personality on Google in 2020, the top place was acquired by US president elect-Joe Biden

‘One Nation One Ration Card’ system successfully implemented in 9 states

The Finance Ministry has informed that the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ policy has been successfully implemented in 9 states of India. The achievement has been made possible because of the support by the central government that strengthened the states by providing financial resources amid the challenges posed by the pandemic. The scheme aims at ensuring that the beneficiaries, especially the migrant workers can get food grains from any Fair Price Shops in the country.