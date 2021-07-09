Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 July 2021

Pfizer-BioNTech seeks approval for 3rd booster dose for its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech are seeking regulatory authorization for a third booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. Data from an ongoing trial showed that a third shot increases the antibody level by 5-10 times against the virus. Both companies believe the booster dose would be needed within 6 to 12 months after full vaccination.

Gravelyia boro: New underground spider species discovered in Assam

Two species of spiders have been discovered in the Jharbari range of western Assam’s Chirang Reserve Forest in India. Found for the first time, Gravelyia boro is the burrow spider that lives approximately 10-15 cm below the ground. Its burrows around 1 cm wide were found covered under shrubs.

World’s tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

World’s tallest sandcastle constructed in Denmark has been included in the new Guinness World Records. The sandcastle measuring 21.6 metres high (69.4 feet) has been built up with 4,860 tonnes of sand. It is 3.5 meter taller than the one built in Germany in 2019. Wilfred Stijger along with the world’s 30 best sand sculptors built the sandcastle.

International Cricket Council CEO Manu Sawhney to exit with immediate effect

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that CEO Manu Sawhney will exit the organization with immediate effect. Sawhney has come under the scanner for his conduct during an internal audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers. Geoff Allardice will be the Acting CEO.

7th Pay Commission: 5 Big Changes before DA Hike that Central Govt Employees must know

The Central government announced a set of five major benefits before announcing the final decision regarding the DA hike. The government employees are likely to receive increased DA and DR in September 2021 along with benefits applicable from July 1, 2021, and arrears for July and August.