Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 9 June 2022

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to have 200 million followers on Instagram. 

Updated: Jun 9, 2022 19:09 IST
Indian Presidential Elections to be held on July 18

India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule for the upcoming President Election 2022 on June 9, 2022. The voting for Presidential Election will be held on July 18. The counting of votes will take place on July 21, 2022. 

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian with 200 million followers on Instagram

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to have 200 million followers on Instagram. The 33-year-old cricketer is the only third athlete to touch the mark of 200 million followers on Instagram after Footballer Lionel Messi (334 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo (451 million), who have the most followers on the app.

China releases world’s most detailed map of Moon

China has released a new comprehensive geological map of the moon, which is being called the most detailed map of the moon to date and is expected to make a vital contribution. The project is expected to make a great contribution to the scientific research, exploration, and landing site selection on the moon.

Rishabh Pant named stand-in captain for India vs SA T20I series,  KL Rahul ruled out

Rishabh Pant has been named as the new stand-in captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa that begins today in Delhi. The announcement came after India's star opener KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury. 

Ramkrishna Mukkavilli is first Indian to be recognised as Global SDG Pioneer by UNGC

Ramkrishna Mukkavilli has become the first Indian to be recognised  by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) as the Global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Pioneer for water stewardship. This is the first time that an Indian has been recognised for the position.

