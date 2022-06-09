India vs South Africa T20 Series 2022: Rishabh Pant named stand-in captain, KL Rahul ruled out of India vs SA T20Is

India vs South Africa T20 Squad: India's star opener KL Rahul has been ruled out of the upcoming India vs SA T20I series due to a groin injury. This was informed by the BCCI in an official statement on June 8, 2022.

KL Rahul was named temporary captain of the Indian T20 side for the series in place of Rohit Sharma, who has been rested for the series along with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. After being ruled out of the series, KL Rahul tweeted saying that it is hard to accept, "Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon"

Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon🏏💙 — K L Rahul (@klrahul) June 8, 2022

Rishabh Pant has been named as the stand-in India captain for the first time for the 5-match T20I series. Hardik Pandya has been named vice-captain of India for the series. Pandya had led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title in his first tournament as captain.

India vs SA Playing 11

India's two key players KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out of the India vs South Africa T20 series.

KL Rahul has been ruled out due to a groin injury, while the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been ruled out due to an injury on his right hand while batting in the nets on June 7th. Both the cricketers will be reporting to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where the medical team will decide on the future course of treatment.

Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening.@Paytm #INDvSA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022

India's expected Playing XI - Major Changes

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and now KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, major changes are expected in India's playing XI for the T20I series against South Africa at home.

major changes are expected in India's playing XI for the T20I series against South Africa at home. Ishan Kishan is expected to now open with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Shreyas Iyer is expected to come in to bat at number 3 in the absence of Virat Kohli.

He will be followed by stand-in captain Rishabh Pant and then most probably Hardik Pandya.

Will Umran Malik feature in India's Playing XI?

While the chances of Umran Malik featuring in India's Playing XI are low, especially after India coach Rahul Dravid mentioned previously that he likes consistency and giving people time to settle in, the possibility cannot be ruled out completely.

India vs South Africa T20 Squad

India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

IND vs SA T20I Series Dates

The five match T20I series between India and South Africa will start today at Delhi.

1st T20I- June, 9 – Delhi (Match to start at 7pm today)

2nd T20- June 12 – Cuttack

3rd T20I- June 14 – Visakhapatnam

4th T20I- June 17 – Rajkot

5th T20I- June 19-Bengaluru

India vs SA T20 Tickets Price

The India vs South Africa T20 Tickets will be priced starting from Rs 850 to Rs 14000 per person. The tickets can be bought on the Paytm insider app.