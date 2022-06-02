Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 02 June 2022

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on June 1st that a caste-based count not a census will be held in Bihar. He clarified that the state government will propose a caste-based count not a census to avoid any legal complications. He also informed that all parties are on board with the suggesting including the BJP. A proposal for the same will be placed for approval from the state cabinet.

Sheryl Sandberg, in a shocking announcement, resigned from her position as the Chief Operating Officer of Facebook's parent company Meta on June 1, 2022. She stated that she will be leaving the company after a 14-year tenure. Her formal exit from Meta will be effective in the fall. Sandberg though will continue to remain on the company's board.

Telangana celebrates its foundation day on June 2nd, as it was formed on June 2, 2014, making it the youngest state of India. At the time of its formation, it had become India's 29th state but now it is the 28th state after the withdrawal of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. The Telangana State Formation Day 2022 marks the significance of the victory of the people who sustained the Telangana movement through the years.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announced the launch of his worldwide educational application on June 1, 2022. Earlier in the day, his cryptic Twitter post had raised speculations over his resignation as BCCI President. However, the rumours were shut down when Ganguly announced the launch of his app.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will be sending back its first full-colour images on July 12, 2022. The release of the first images by the telescope, which is by far the largest and most complex observatory to be launched into space, are expected to offer unique moment to the scientists, giving them a view humanity has never seen before.