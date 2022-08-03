Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 03 August 2022
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on August 2, 2022 despite warning from China, becoming the highest-ranked elected US official to visit the island in 25 years.
Health Ministry issues List of do's and don'ts to avoid contracting Monkeypox
The Union Health Ministry has issued a list of do's and don'ts to help people avoid getting infected with monkeypox. The Ministry has advised against stigmatizing groups of people based on misinformation.
Why is China objecting to Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on August 2nd, becoming the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years after Newt Gingrich in 1997. Pelosi's visit defied threats and warnings from China that sparked fresh tensions between the two countries.
Men's Table Tennis team wins gold at CWG 2022
Indian men's table tennis team beat Singapore 3-1 to defend their gold title at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. The members of the winning team included G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal & Sanil Shetty.
India clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Lawn Bowl at Commonwealth
The Indian Lawn Bowls team created history on August 2nd by winning gold in the women's fours final at Commonwealth Games 2022. This is India's first-ever medal in the sporting discipline. The team defeated South Africa by 17-10 in the finals.
Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men's 109kg weightlifting
Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh won bronze in men's 109 kg final on August 3rd. He won the medal with a combined lift of 355 kg. He lifted a total of 163 kg in Snatch category and 192 kg in the Clean and Jerk category.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS