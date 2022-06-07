Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 07 June 2022

The 4th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is being held from June 4 to June 13, 2022 in Panchkula, Haryana. The players from every part of the country will participate in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 to compete for 1,866 medals- 545 Gold, 545 Silver, and 77g Bronze Medal. The state has also produced multiple Olympics and Asian Games Medalists.

NASA is planning to launch DAVINCI mission to unravel unsolved mysteries surrounding Venus, the hottest planet in our solar system. The DAVINCI mission will send a spacecraft and descent sphere to Venus. It will be the first-ever mission to Venus using both spacecraft flybys and a descent probe.

India successfully tested Agni-4 ballistic missile on June 7, 2022. The test took place as a part of a night user trial. The missile has a strike range of 4,000 kms. The two-stage Agni-4 surface to surface missile was flight tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha Coast.

World Food Safety Day is observed annually across the world on June 7th. The day aims to detect, manage and avert airborne diseases as well as to improve human health. The day throws light on the fact that food safety is essential for ensuring economic prosperity, human health, growth in agriculture and tourism, and sustainable development as well.

India has been ranked at 180 rank, at the bottom of the Environmental Performance Index 2022. The country has scored the lowest among 180 countries in the index that evaluated the environmental performance of these countries. India’s neighboring nations have done better including Pakistan which is ranked at 176 and Bangladesh at 177.