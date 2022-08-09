Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 09 August 2022

Lok Sabha on August, 8, passed the Energy Conservation Amendment Bill 2022. The bill is aimed at reducing the use of fossil fuel-based energy and promoting the use of non-fossil sources of energy. The Bill will allow the central government to use non-fossil energy sources including Green Hydrogen and Biomass Ethanol as sources of fuel to meet the energy needs of the country.

Veteran Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away due to a heart attack in Mumbai during the wee hours of 9th August 2022. He will be remembered for his iconic roles in films such as ChashmeBahaddar, Ek Shodh and MeeShivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his State Cabinet today with the induction of 18 ministers, 9 each from Shiv Sena and BJP today. The expansion of the Maharashtra State Cabinet comes nearly 40 days after the new Chief Minister was sworn in after breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA - Maha Vikash Aghadi Government.

On the Final Day of the 22nd Edition of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, India continued its great run bagging a total of 6 Medals including 4 Golds. At the end of the tournament, India finished 4th on the Medals Tally with 61 Medals including 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze. India finished behind Australia (178), England (176), and Canada (92).

Breaking the glass ceiling, Dr Kalaiselvi N has become the 1st Woman Director-General of CSIR. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is India’s largest research organization and is run by a consortium of 38 state-run research institutes across the country. Dr. Kalaiselvi will replace and succeed Shekhar Mande, who was superannuated in April.