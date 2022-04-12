Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 12 April 2022

India successfully test-fired anti-tank guided missile 'Helina' in high altitude conditions in Ladakh. Helina is a helicopter-based Nag missile, one of the world's most advanced anti-tank weapons. The anti-tank missile has an all-weather day and night capability and can strike targets with a minimum range of 500m and a maximum range of 7 km.

Sri Lanka has announced default on all its external debt worth $51 billion, calling it a "last resort" after running out of foreign exchange to import desperately needed goods. The Finance Ministry has asked all creditors of the affected debt who wish to receive payback in Sri Lankan rupees to contact them not later than one month from the day on which the amount fell due.

The first-ever 'Made in India' Dornier 228 commercial plane was flagged off by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Phasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. The 17-seater plane will boost connectivity in remote towns of Arunachal Pradesh to Assam's Dibrugarh. PM Modi also condemned the killing of innocent citizens in Bucha city and called for an impartial probe.

PM Narendra Modi informed US President during their virtual meeting that he spoke with the Presidents of Ukraine & Russia over phone several times and appealed to them for peace and suggested President Putin for direct talks with the Ukrainian President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the first-ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar on April 24, 2022 during the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony. The Prime Minister has agreed to attend the event in person to accept the award, confirmed Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the younger brother of late singer Lata Mangeshkar.