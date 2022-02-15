Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 February 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address virtually at TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit on February 16, 2022. The World Sustainable Development Summit 2022 Theme is ‘Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future’.

The Subject Expert Committee of DCGI has recommended granting of restricted emergency use approval to Biological E's Corbevax vaccine for use among adolescents aged between 12 to 18 years. Corbevax is a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine that will be administered at a gap of 28 days.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Ukraine, advising them to consider leaving the country temporarily. The Indian Nationals have also been advised against all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

South African batsman Keegan Petersen has been named ICC Men's Player of the Month January 2022 and England skipper Heather Knight has been named ICC Women's Player of the Month January 2022. Petersen played a crucial role in helping his team win the home test series against India. He was named player of the series.

Kala Ramachandran, a 1994 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as Gurugram's first woman police commissioner, succeeding KK Rao who has been transferred to Centre for Police Training and Research. Ramachandran previously had a long stint with the Intelligence Bureau from 2001 till June 2020.