Top 5 Current Affairs of the day: 18 August 2022

The Government of India has given its approval to a start-up loan of Rs. 1.15 crores for the development of Compostable Plastic. It will work as an alternative for the SUP or the Single Use Plastics. Compostable Plastic means a plastic-like material that is easily biodegradable and will convert into compost in the soil. The loan has been sanctioned for a Satara-based start-up TGP Bioplastics Private Limited.

William Ruto has been elected as the President of Kenya in the General Elections which were held on August 9, 2022. William Ruto beat five-time contender Raila Odinga by a small margin to become the next President of the country. Since 2013, William Ruto has been the Deputy President of Kenya. He will replace the outgoing Uhuru Kenyatta who came to power in 2013 and won a second term in 2017.

The Government of India has announced a ban on 8 YouTube Channels including 7 Indian and 1 Pakistani Channel for spreading Fake news and disinformation. According to the official release by the Government of India, the channels have been blocked under the IT Rules, 2021. It further stated that the ban has been imposed as fake anti-India content was being monetized by the blocked channels.

The Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Parvin Pawar has launched Paalan 1000 National campaign and parenting App as part of the early childhood development conclave. During the event, the minister noted that from 2014 onwards, India has taken rapid strides to curb child mortality from 45 percent per birth to 35 percent per birth in 2019.

Logistics Technology Platform Shiprocket has raised USD 33 Million or Rs 260 crore from its existing investors Temasek Holdings and Light rock India to be crowned as the 106th Unicorn of India. Shiprocket is a Logistics Technology Platform that is backed by several large investors including Zomato, Temasek Holdings and Light rock India.