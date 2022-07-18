Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 18 July 2022

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been nominated as the BJP-led NDA's Vice President Candidate.

Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva nominated as Vice President Candidates 

The former Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar has been nominated as the BJP-led NDA's Vice President Candidate. His resignation from the post of West Bengal Governor was accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind on July 17, 2022. On the other hand, the opposition has decided to nominate Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the Vice-Presidential election. She is a former Rajasthan Governor. 

Rishabh Pant becomes first Asian wicketkeeper-batsman to score ODI, Test centuries in England

Rishabh Pant has become the first Asian-wicketkeeper batsman to score a century in both ODI and Tests in England. His 125 runs not out and 133-run partnership with Hardik Pandya led India to a five-wicket win against England in the final ODI. Rishabh Pant achieved this feat with his match-winning maiden century against England in the final ODI at Manchester.

Black Fever cases reported in West Bengal

At least 65 cases of Black Fever or 'Kala Azar' have been reported in 11 districts across West Bengal in the past weeks. The highest number of cases have been reported from Darjeeling, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Kalimpong districts. As per the state official, recent surveillance has led to the detection of 65 cases of Black Fever in 11 districts of West Bengal.

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODIs

England all-rounder announced retirement from ODI (One Day International) Cricket on July 18, 2022. The shocking announcement was made by the player via Social Media in which he informed that the first ODI between England and South Africa in Durham will be his last match in the format. Ben Stokes was also recently named the Captain of England's Test Team.

Kerala reports India's second Monkeypox Case

India has reported its second Monkeypox case in the Kannur district in Kerala. The officials from the Union Health Ministry confirmed the case on July 18, 2022. The second case of Monkeypox has been reported in a 31-year male who is undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur. The Health Minister of Kerala informed that the patient's condition is satisfactory.

