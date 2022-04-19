Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 19 April 2022

There has been a breakout of African Swine Fever in Tripura, making it the second state after Mizoram to be affected by the infection. The vrus was detected among pigs in a state government-run farm in Devipur, Sepahijala district. The government has ordered mass execution of pigs to stop the spread of the infection.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul at Diyodar in Banaskantha district of North Gujarat on April 19, 2022. The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation a new dairy complex and a potato processing plant. The new dairy complex and potato processing Plant have been built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores.

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has taken over as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), succeeding General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He has become the first engineer to become the Chief of the Indian Army. He will formally assume charge of the position on May 1st.

Delhi has reported over 500 cases for the second consecutive day and the capital's Covid-19 positivity rate has jumped to 7.72 percent. India overall reported 1,247 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 11,860. India has reported a 90 percent increase in new COVID cases in just a single day, as per Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Agarwal.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif-led new Pakistan cabinet was sworn in on April 19th. Overall, 34 Ministers were sworn in from allied political parties. The Ministers list include 30 Federal Ministers and four Ministers of State. The new cabinet was sworn in almost a week after Pakistan's Parliament elected PM Shehbaz Sharif to replace Imran Khan, who lost the no-confidence vote on April 11.