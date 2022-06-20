Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 20 June 2022

President Emmanuel Macron's newly formed left-wing alliance government has gained maximum votes in French Elections 2022 but was denied of an absolute majority. This has thrown French politics into turmoil and also raised the question of the legislation and messy coalition. Emmanuel Macron's coalition secured 245 out of a total of 577, however, it still fell short of the 289-seat threshold for an absolute majority in the National Assembly of France.

The International Yoga Day theme 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. The theme aims to promote holistic route to health while taking into consideration the fact that the last few years have caused significant mental, emotional and mental strife to individuals all over the world.

Meghalaya's Mawsynram has set a new rainfall record of highest single-day rainfall in June since 1966 by recorded a mind boggling 39.51 inches (1003.6mm) of rain in the last 24 hours. Mawsynram has broken Cherrapunji's record as the wettest place on earth.

Bharat Bandh was called over the Agnipath Scheme on June 20, 2022. Several state governments tightened their security on the occasion. The Bharat Bandh was called by some organizations who have been protesting the central government’s scheme ever since it was announced on June 14, 2022.

World Refugee Day is observed every year on June 20 to commemorate the obstacles faced by refugees all over the world. The day sheds light on the plights of refugees- people who have been displaced from their countries and homes because of the conflicts, persecution, terrorism, and disasters.