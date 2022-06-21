Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 21 June 2022

The Indian Army issued its first notification for the recruitment of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme on June 20, 2022.

US becomes India's largest trading partner

The United States has become India's largest trading partner, surpassing China as per Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. India's trade exports to the United States increased from USD 51.62 billion in the previous fiscal year to USD 76.11 billion in FY 2021-2022 and imports increased from around USD 29 billion to USD 43.31 billion.

Mongolia’s Khuvsgul Lake National Park added to UNESCO Biosphere reserve list

Mongolia's Khuvsgul Lake National Park has been added to UNESCO's World Network of Biosphere Reserve. The decision was taken during the 34th session of the International Co-ordinating Council of the Man and Biosphere Programme taking place in Paris, France. 

Indian Army issues Notification for Agniveers

The Indian Army has issued a notification for the recruitment of Agniveers under Agnipath scheme on June 20, 2022. The Indian Army Agnipath Scheme notification comes amid massive protests in at least 11 states across the country demanding withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme. 

Is Israel heading for possible fifth election in three years?

Israel's coalition government has decided to dissolve the Parliament and call a new election. This is Israel's fifth election in three years. The Israel Elections could set a stage for the return of a nationalist religious government led by the former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or another period of political gridlock. 

Summer Solstice 2022: Know Interesting facts about longest day of the year

Summer Solstice 2022, which means the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest day in the Southern hemisphere,  is witnessed on June 21, 2022. The event marks the onset of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere and the winter season in the Southern Hemisphere. 

