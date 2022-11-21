Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 21 November 2022 - Network Readiness Index 2022, Bureaucrat Arun Goel

India will take over the Chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for 2022-23 at a meeting of the body in Tokyo, Japan on November 21, 2022. India, in the election to the Council of Chair, had received more than a two-thirds majority of first-preference votes while Canada and the United States ranked in the next two best places in the tally, so they were elected to the two additional government seats on the steering committee.

India improves its rank by 6 slots and is now placed at 61st rank, according to the Network Readiness Index 2022 Report released recently. The NRI report in its latest version of 2022 maps the network-based readiness landscape of 131 economies on the basis of their performances in four different pillars: People, Technology, Governance, and Impact covering a total of 58 variables.

Indian Table Tennis Player Manika Batra defeated World No. 6 Hina Hayata of Japan in the Asian Cup 2022 women’s singles bronze medal match in Bangkok, Thailand. With the win, Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament. It is also India's third medal at the continent’s meet, with Chetan Baboor winning Silver in 1997 and Bronze in 2000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Arunachal Pradesh’s first Greenfield Airport in Itanagar. The Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh will boost connectivity in the Northeast region. The name of the first Greenfield Airport in the state also reflects the traditions and the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh as well as the age-old indigenous reverence to the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo) in the state. Currently, Arunachal Pradesh has two airports, one at Pasighat and the other at Tezu.

A retired IAS officer of the Punjab cadre Arun Goel has been appointed as the Election Commissioner. The Minister of Law and Justice notified the appointment made by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. He will join the office on November 21. As per the official notification, “The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with an effect from the date he assumes office”.