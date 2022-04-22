Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 22 April 2022

NITI Aayog has released a draft battery swapping policy for electric vehicles and suggested rigorous testing protocols for the swappable batteries. This comes amid several reports of electric vehicles catching fire. Under the battery swapping policy, all metropolitan cities with a population of over 40 lakh will be prioritized for the development of a battery swapping network under the first phase.

WHO 'strongly recommends' Paxlovid antiviral COVID pill- What is it?

The World Health Organization has strongly recommended Pfizer's Paxlovid Covid antiviral pill for patients with mild COVID cases but high risk of hospitalisation. The pill is reportedly a better choice of treatment for the unvaccinated and elderly and immunocompromised people with COVID-19. The pill though can only be administered while the disease is at its early stages.

The Delhi government has made Covid-19 precautionary dose free for all eligible beneficiaries between the age of 18 and 59 years at all government vaccination centres. The decision has been taken to give the benefit of a precaution dose to all the eligible beneficiaries in Delhi. This comes as Delhi has yet again reported a spike in COVID infections in the capital.

Google Doodle marked Earth Day 2022 with a significant message for the world leaders, depicting the impact of climate change on the Earth through a real time-lapse video generated by compiling real-time images. The Google Doodle aims to address and spread awareness about one of the most pressing topics of our time: climate change. Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22nd to mark the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.

UK PM Boris Johnson said that the United Kingdom has set up an anti-extremist task force to help India, while speaking on fugitive economic offenders of India seeking refuge in the UK. He asserted that the UK government does not welcome people who want to use their legal system to evade the law in India. He explained that legal technicalities have made extradition very difficult.