PM Modi- UK PM Boris Johnson Talks: Six MoUs signed; Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, Economic Offenders issue discussed 

India and the United Kingdom exchanged six MoUs during the talks held between PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson at Hyderabad House on April 22, 2022. PM Modi termed UK PM Boris Johnson's visit to India as "historic" while delivering a joint statement, since it came during a time when India is celebrating "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" to mark the 75th year of its independence.

The UK PM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an "amazing reception" that he received in India and said that he felt like cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The two leaders participated in delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House and witnessed the exchange of agreements between India and the United Kingdom.

PM Modi and Boris Johnson held in-depth talks focussed on further intensifying the multi-faceted ties between India and UK. They also spoke about the Ukraine crisis and on the need for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based order in the region. India invited United Kingdom to join India's National Hydrogen Mission. The two leaders have also committed to conclude the Free Trade Agreement negotiations between the two countries by Diwali this year.

PM Modi- UK PM Boris Johnson Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson held discussions on the ongoing FTA negotiations and both sides agreed to the corporation on energy, green hydrogen, trade, defense. They discussed a wide range of issues including trade, jobs opportunities, cyber security, artificial intelligence, space and other technologies. This is the Boris Johnson's maiden visit to India as the Prime Minister of United Kingdom.

On Ukraine

The two leaders discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and PM Modi expressed deep concern over the situation and mounting humanitarian crisis in the country. The Prime Minister also reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence & conveyed strong advocacy for a peaceful resolution of the situation.

UK Prime Minister informed that the United Kingdom will reopen its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine next week. He asserted that UK and its allies will not watch passively as Putin carries on this onslaught in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin will not be able to conquer the spirit of the people of Ukraine, said British PM Boris Johnson

Indo-Pacific Region

India welcomed the UK joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative under the maritime security pillar and agreed to cooperate closely in this region towards their shared commitment for maintaining an open, free and secure and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Economic Offenders

India also brought up the issue of economic offenders, which they have we've been pursuing this matter for some time at different levels with UK. Our objective is to bring back those economic fugitives who're wanted in India to face justice in country. Matter was discussed during the bilateral talks.

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan said, "UK PM Johnson said that this matter is also imp to him. He indicated that he was very sensitive to Indian concerns in this regard & that he would see what he could do."

PM Boris Johnson stated, "We've set up an anti-extremist task force to help India...UK govt ordered extradition...We don’t welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law in India." He further stated that legal technicalities have made extradiction very difficult adding, "We don’t welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law here in India."

Cyber Security

India & the United Kingdom issued a joint cyber statement outlining their commitment to a joint programme of cooperation to deliver this partnership, focused on cyber governance, deterrence, resilience and capacity building.

India-UK partnership

UK PM Boris Johnson said after talks with PM Modi,"We have had wonderful talks today & have strengthened our relationship in every way. The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our times."

He stated that it is vital we deepen our cooperation including our shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific open and free, especially in the wake of rise in threats of autocratic coercion.

The UK is creating an India specific open general export license reducing bureaucracy and reducing delivery times for defence procurement.

PM Modi expressed India's commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last COP 26 and invited the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission.

India-UK MoUs:2 G2G MoUs, 4 Non-Governmental MoUs signed

A total of two G2G MoUs and four non-governmental MoUs were exchanged during the official visit of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India.

Following are the six MoUs-

Background

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today. Johnson was accorded the ceremonial gaurd of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan after which he said, "Thank you for the fantastic welcome, it is a very auspicious moment in India-UK friendship and two democracies, largest and one of the oldest. I do not think things have ever been so strong and good between India and UK as they are now."



The UK PM then visited Raj Ghat, the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony and paid tribute to the father of the nation. The British Prime Minister is currently on a two-day visit to India. He had visited Gujarat first and then arrived in Delhi late last night and was received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the Delhi airport.

Speaking on his Gujarat visit, the UK PM said, "They (People of Gujarat) put on a fantastic welcome for us. It was absolutely extraordinary. I have never seen such a joyful reception. I would have not gotten the same reception anywhere else in the world. It was amazing to see PM Modi's home state for the first time."