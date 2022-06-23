Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 23 June 2022

In the Reserve Bank of India’s latest bulletin, an article titled ‘Capital Flows at Risk: India’s Experience’ cautioned about an event- comprising a combination of shocks- which might lead to portfolio outflows of about $100 billion or Rs. 7,80,000 crores. A Black Swan is a rare, unpredictable event that comes as a surprise and has a significant impact on society or the world.

India on June 21, 2022, announced the Indian squad for FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022. The event is scheduled to be held in Spain and the Netherlands between July 1 and July 17, 2022. Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia has been named the captain of the Indian squad for the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022. Punia will lead the 20-member Indian squad at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, while Deep Grace Ekka will be the vice-captain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Vanijya Bhawan on June 23, 2022. Prime Minister also launched a new portal ‘NIRYAT’- National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade. Vanijya Bhawan is constructed near India Gate and is designed as a smart building that incorporates the principles of sustainable architecture with a special focus on energy saving.

International Olympic Day is observed annually on June 23 to celebrate sport, health, and being and together. The Olympic Day, from the last two decades, has often been associated with the Olympic Day runs all over the world. International Olympic Day 2022 theme is ‘Together, For a Peaceful World’. On Social Media as well, Olympic Day 2022 will be marked with hashtags #MoveForPeace and #OlympicDay.

An outage at Cloudflare, a content delivery network that is used by many companies, took down multiple websites globally on June 21, 2022. The effect of the internet Cloudflare outage was felt by the users of some of the key hotspots of internet traffic, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitter, Zerodha, Shopify, Discord, and Canva. Reportedly, over the last 18 months, Cloudflare has been working to convert all of its busiest locations to a more flexible and resilient architecture.