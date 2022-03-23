Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 23 March 2022
World number one Ashleigh Barty shocked the world on March 23, 2022 by announcing early retirement from tennis at the age of 25 years.
What is Nothing Smartphone?
Nothing will be launching its first smartphone at 'The Truth' event today in a live launch event. The live streaming of the event will be available on the official website of Nothing. The company had earlier launched the iconic TWS as its first product in India and across the globe.
What led to hanging of 3 Freedom Fighters?
Martyrs' Day is observed every year on March 23rd to remember the great sacrifice made by three Indian freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. The three revolutionaries were hanged to death on this day in 1931 by the British for assassinating John P. Saunders to avenge Lala Lajpat Rai's death.
World no. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement from Tennis at 25
The reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open Champion Ashleigh Barty shocked the world with her retirement announcement on March 23, 2022 at the age of 25. She revealed the news through an emotional video message saying," As a person, this is what I want, I want to chase after some other dreams that I have always wanted to do."
Why do we celebrate Martyrs' Day in India?
Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas is observed every year on March 23 in the remembrance of valiant soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the country. The day marks the death anniversaries of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru.
Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand
Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in a grand ceremony on March 23, 2022. He was sworn in to the post for the second consecutive term. The 46-year-old is the youngest Chief Minister of the state. Along with him, eight MLAs were also sworn in as Cabinet Ministers.
