Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 28 April 2022
Tata-owned Air India has proposed to acquire AirAsia India, low-cost Indian airline run by Tata Group.
India heatwave 2022: Why is it so hot in most parts of India
A severe heatwave has gripped most parts of India since the beginning of March 22 and several states have begun reporting record power cuts. The IMD issued a yellow alert in Delhi after the national capital recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius. As per IMD's prediction, the heatwave conditions are expected to continue for at least the next five days till May 2nd.
Russia withdraws from UNWTO
Russia has withdrawn itself from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation ahead of a vote to suspend Russia’s membership over its invasion of Ukraine. The UNWTO had announced earlier in March 2022 that it wanted to suspend Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. As per the UN body, the Russia-Ukraine conflict will delay the global tourism sector’s uneven recovery from the impact of the COVID pandemic.
Air India proposes to acquire AirAsia India
Tata-owned Air India has proposed to wholly acquire AirAsia India, a low-cost Indian airline. The Tata Sons already own 83.67 percent stake in AirAsia India, while the remaining 16.33 percent is with AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAIL).
All you need to know about Prime Minister’s visit to Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to Assam where he addressed the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ in Karbi Anglong district. He also laid the the foundation stone of various developmental projects and various other projects in the education sector. The Prime Minister along with Ratan Tata also inaugurated 7 state-of-the-art cancer hospitals in the state.
Black Moon to block sun partially on April 30
The first Solar Eclipse of the year 2022 will be seen on April 30, when a black moon will block out the sun during the day just before and during the sunset. The solar eclipse will be partial, as only 64 percent of the Sun's disk will be blocked by the moon. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon, the Sun, and the Earth are not be aligned in a perfect line.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS