Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 January 2022

Digital Sansad App Launched

Indian Parliament has launched the ‘Digital Sansad App’ to make the Parliament proceedings accessible not just to the members but also to the public at large. The app will enable citizens to watch the Parliamentary proceedings in the Parliament and check what their members of the Parliament are doing and the debates that they are participating in.

Know everything about Omicron BA.2 variant!

Omicron BA.2 is the new version of Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is being widely considered stealthier than the original version of Omicron due to its particular genetic trait that makes it harder to detect. Scientists are worried that the new variant could be more contagious and not much is known regarding its severity and response to vaccines.

India-Central Virtual Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the first-ever India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27, 2022. The summit saw in attendance the presidents of five central Asian nations including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic. The leaders adopted a joint declaration that focused on enhancing trade and connectivity between India and central Asian nations and also agreed to set up a joint working group on Afghanistan at the senior officials' level.

Xiomara Castro first woman President of Honduras

Xiomara Castro became the first female president of Honduras on January 27, 2022. She is a former first lady of Honduras, as she is the wife of former President Manuel Zelaya who was deposed in a coup in 2009. Castro’s inauguration has brought an end to the 8-year rule of Juan Orlando Hernandez, a one-time US ally, who is currently facing charges of corruption in US courts.

List of Omicron cases in India

India’s daily rise in COVID-19 infections has seen a 12 per cent drop and daily positivity rate has also gone down to 15.88 per cent. With 2,51,209 new cases in the last 24 hours, India’s total COVID case tally stands at 21,05,611. India also reported a total of 627 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people who have lost their lives due to COVID to 492327 in India.