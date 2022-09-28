Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 28 September 2022 - Asian Development Bank, Popular Front of India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced a $14 billion financial support for the food security of the Asia Pacific region on September 27, 2022. ADB will continue to invest in other activities which contribute to food security such as energy transition, transport, environmental management, health, and education.

The Government of India has banned the Popular Front of India(PFI), its affiliates, and associates. PFI has been banned as an unlawful association with instant effect for five years under the Unlawful Activities Act, 1967. The ban is also applicable to PFI fronts including Rehab India Foundation(RIF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Women’s Front, Empower India Foundation.

Fifa made the announcement on September 27, 2022. The series about the life and career of Sunil Chhetri is available on FIFA+, its streaming platform. The series covers various unseen and unheard phases of a player’s life.

Defence Research and Development Organization(DRDO) has conducted two successful test flights of very short-range Air Defence System missiles. The venue for the test flight was the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha.

Odisha became the first state to publish an encyclopedia based on tribal communities. The “Encyclopedia of Tribes in Odisha” was unveiled by state chief minister Navin Patnaik on September 26, 2022. The encyclopedia documents the unique and old-age traditions and culture of Odisha. Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) and Odisha State Tribal Museum published the encyclopedia.